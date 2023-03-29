The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN. The point total is set at 235.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 235.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 30 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.
  • Minnesota has a 231.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Minnesota's ATS record is 35-40-0 this year.
  • The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.
  • This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 18 games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 20 26.7% 113.7 229.6 111.9 227.9 225.9
Timberwolves 30 39.5% 115.9 229.6 116 227.9 231.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.
  • Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (16-21-0). Away, it is .500 (19-19-0).
  • The Timberwolves put up just four more points per game (115.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.9).
  • Minnesota is 25-21 against the spread and 29-18 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 39-35 15-13 38-37
Timberwolves 35-40 14-9 35-41

Timberwolves vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Timberwolves
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
23-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-21
23-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-18
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
32-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-10
35-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-7

