Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-1)
|232
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|232.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-1)
|232.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|232.5
|-115
|-105
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (21st in the league) for a -10 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.9 (18th in league) for a -19 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams average 232.1 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 232.5 combined points per game, 0.5 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 37 times in 76 games with a spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered 36 times in 77 chances against the spread this season.
Timberwolves and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+14000
|+4500
|-425
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1300
|-225
