The Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) at Target Center on March 31, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota is 32-14 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Timberwolves record 115.7 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When Minnesota totals more than 116.6 points, it is 21-12.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

Minnesota allows 115.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 116.6 when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves are draining 12.3 threes per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging away from home (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.4% at home and 37.1% when playing on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries