Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)
- Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- Gallo picked up a hit in 37.0% of his games last season (47 of 127), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (7.1%).
- He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 14.2%), going deep in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Gallo drove in a run in 30 of 127 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (10.2%).
- He scored a run in 38 of 127 games last season, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.172
|AVG
|.148
|.282
|OBP
|.279
|.356
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|22
|82/26
|K/BB
|81/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (34.4%)
|4 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.2%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.9%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|15 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (24.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Lyles will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went seven innings.
- He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
