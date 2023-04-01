Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)
- Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games last season (76 of 125), Miranda got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.4% of his 125 games a year ago, Miranda picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (13.6%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- He came around to score in 32.0% of his games last season (40 of 125), with more than one run on five occasions (4.0%).
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.306
|.426
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|41/19
|K/BB
|50/9
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|68
|35 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|22 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (26.5%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|23 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lyles gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
- His 4.42 ERA ranked 40th, 1.385 WHIP ranked 43rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranked 38th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
