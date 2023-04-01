The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 60.8% of his games last season (76 of 125), Miranda got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He homered in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.4% of his 125 games a year ago, Miranda picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (13.6%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He came around to score in 32.0% of his games last season (40 of 125), with more than one run on five occasions (4.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 65
.277 AVG .260
.347 OBP .306
.426 SLG .426
18 XBH 22
6 HR 9
32 RBI 34
41/19 K/BB 50/9
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 68
35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%)
6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
  • His 4.42 ERA ranked 40th, 1.385 WHIP ranked 43rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranked 38th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.