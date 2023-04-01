On Saturday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

  • Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those contests.
  • In nine of 138 games last year, he went yard (6.5%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a year ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 61
.272 AVG .271
.307 OBP .329
.429 SLG .426
22 XBH 19
6 HR 3
30 RBI 20
57/9 K/BB 48/11
3 SB 3
71 GP 67
41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%)
6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
