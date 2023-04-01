On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

  • Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 25 of 51 games last year (49.0%) Larnach got at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (19.6%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 51), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last season out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).
  • He scored a run in 19 of 51 games last year (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

21 GP 28
.313 AVG .177
.400 OBP .245
.594 SLG .281
10 XBH 8
4 HR 1
11 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 38/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 28
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
