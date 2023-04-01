How to Watch the Wild vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first place in Western Conference) will host the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two squads in the conference.
ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI will show this Golden Knights versus Wild matchup.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Wild vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/9/2023
|Wild
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 196 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
- The Wild have 221 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|73
|22
|43
|65
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|75
|23
|35
|58
|14
|42
|49%
|Matthew Boldy
|75
|28
|29
|57
|37
|48
|57.3%
|Marcus Johansson
|74
|16
|24
|40
|29
|27
|42.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 213 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights rank 13th in the league with 245 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|62
|27
|33
|60
|50
|45
|45.8%
|Chandler Stephenson
|75
|13
|44
|57
|28
|57
|58.3%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|69
|26
|28
|54
|23
|36
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|72
|24
|27
|51
|36
|26
|57.1%
|William Karlsson
|75
|14
|35
|49
|29
|41
|55.5%
