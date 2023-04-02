The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.

In 54.3% of his games last season (50 of 92), Buxton had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (23.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 92 opportunities, 26.1%), going deep in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

Buxton drove in a run in 32 games last year out of 92 (34.8%), including multiple RBIs in 14.1% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He came around to score 41 times in 92 games (44.6%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (18.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 42 .228 AVG .219 .315 OBP .296 .550 SLG .500 25 XBH 19 15 HR 13 27 RBI 24 63/19 K/BB 53/15 2 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 42 26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%) 19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%) 15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

