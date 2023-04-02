After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

  • Correa put together 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Correa reached base via a hit in 98 of 136 games last season (72.1%), including multiple hits in 30.1% of those games (41 of them).
  • He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa picked up an RBI in 43 of 136 games last season (31.6%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 41.9% of his games last year (57 of 136), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 69
.310 AVG .273
.382 OBP .355
.498 SLG .438
25 XBH 22
11 HR 11
31 RBI 33
59/30 K/BB 62/33
0 SB 0
Home Away
67 GP 69
49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%)
10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Keller will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 35 games last season he compiled a 6-14 record and had a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP.
