Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

The Hawkeyes won their most recent game 77-73 against South Carolina on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on March 31, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, a 77-73 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

LSU Schedule Analysis

On March 31, the Lady Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, a 79-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

The Lady Tigers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a +606 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten games, Iowa is tallying 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).

The Hawkeyes are putting up 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa is ceding 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than on the road (78.5).

In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 85.0 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU Performance Insights