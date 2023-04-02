Iowa vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.
The Hawkeyes won their most recent game 77-73 against South Carolina on Friday.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on March 31, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, a 77-73 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
LSU Schedule Analysis
- On March 31, the Lady Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, a 79-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Lady Tigers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes average 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a +606 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game.
- With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten games, Iowa is tallying 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).
- The Hawkeyes are putting up 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).
- When playing at home, Iowa is ceding 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than on the road (78.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 85.0 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game, with a +860 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per contest (25th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, LSU has put up 77.3 points per game in SEC play, and 81.7 overall.
- At home, the Lady Tigers score 85.9 points per game. On the road, they average 77.2.
- In 2022-23 LSU is giving up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than away (63.2).
- While the Lady Tigers are scoring 81.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 72.4 points per contest.
