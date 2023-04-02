Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

The Hawkeyes head into this contest on the heels of a 77-73 win over South Carolina on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win this season came against the South Carolina Gamecocks, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 1). The Hawkeyes secured the 77-73 win at a neutral site on March 31.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (14).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Lady Tigers took home the 79-72 win at a neutral site on March 31.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +606 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball).

Iowa's offense has been better in Big Ten games this year, putting up 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.3 PPG.

The Hawkeyes post 89.4 points per game in home games, compared to 85.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Iowa is giving up 65.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 78.5.

In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been putting up 84.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU Performance Insights