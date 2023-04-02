Iowa vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Iowa taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.
The Hawkeyes head into this contest on the heels of a 77-73 win over South Carolina on Friday.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on March 31 by a score of 77-73, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
- Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game with a +606 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Iowa is scoring 89.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (87.3 points per game) is 1.9 PPG lower.
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (85.9).
- Defensively, Iowa has been better in home games this season, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been racking up 85.0 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
