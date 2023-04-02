Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Iowa taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

The Hawkeyes head into this contest on the heels of a 77-73 win over South Carolina on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • When the Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on March 31 by a score of 77-73, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
  • Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
  • Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game with a +606 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Iowa is scoring 89.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (87.3 points per game) is 1.9 PPG lower.
  • The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (85.9).
  • Defensively, Iowa has been better in home games this season, ceding 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 away from home.
  • In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been racking up 85.0 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

