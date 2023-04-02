Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Miranda -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)
- Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Miranda picked up a hit in 60.8% of his games last season (76 of 125), with more than one hit in 34 of those games (27.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 14 of 125 games in 2022 (11.2%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Miranda picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out 125 (34.4%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored in 32.0% of his 125 games last season, with more than one run in 4.0% of those games (five).
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.306
|.426
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|41/19
|K/BB
|50/9
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|68
|35 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|22 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (26.5%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|23 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Keller starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Over his 35 appearances last season he finished with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP, compiling a 6-14 record.
