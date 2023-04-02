Rudy Gobert Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers - April 2
Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
Below, we break down Gobert's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.
Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|13.7
|13.9
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.7
|12.4
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|2.3
|PRA
|29.5
|26.6
|28.6
|PR
|27.5
|25.4
|26.3
Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.
- Gobert's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.1 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.
- Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Trail Blazers concede 26.6 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Rudy Gobert vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/4/2023
|35
|17
|12
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12/12/2022
|32
|16
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12/10/2022
|36
|24
|9
|2
|0
|1
|4
