Ryan Jeffers plays his first game of the season when the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

  • Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Jeffers reached base via a hit in 31 of 67 games last season (46.3%), including multiple hits in 17.9% of those games (12 of them).
  • Including the 67 games he played in last season, he went yard in seven of them (10.4%), hitting a home run in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his 67 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.9% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 19 of his 67 games a season ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 33
.230 AVG .188
.319 OBP .254
.380 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
28/13 K/BB 34/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
33 GP 34
18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Keller will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 6-14 record, a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP over his 35 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.