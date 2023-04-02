Ryan Jeffers plays his first game of the season when the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Jeffers reached base via a hit in 31 of 67 games last season (46.3%), including multiple hits in 17.9% of those games (12 of them).

Including the 67 games he played in last season, he went yard in seven of them (10.4%), hitting a home run in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his 67 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.9% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 19 of his 67 games a season ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 33 .230 AVG .188 .319 OBP .254 .380 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 28/13 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 34 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

