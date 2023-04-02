The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center, will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39). This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW

BSNX and ROOT Sports NW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 115.6 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 116 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -31 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers' -252 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while giving up 116.6 per contest (21st in league).

These teams average 229 points per game between them, 4.5 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 232.6 combined points per game, 8.1 more points than this contest's total.

Minnesota is 36-41-1 ATS this season.

Portland has won 34 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Timberwolves and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +15000 +5000 - Trail Blazers - - -

