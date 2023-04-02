Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)
- Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).
- He went yard in 9.8% of his games last year (five of 51), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 of 51 games last season (27.5%), Larnach drove in a run, and four of those games (7.8%) included more than one RBI.
- He scored in 37.3% of his 51 games last year, with more than one run in 5.9% of those games (three).
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.313
|AVG
|.177
|.400
|OBP
|.245
|.594
|SLG
|.281
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|38/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (42.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Keller makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he finished with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP over his 35 games, compiling a 6-14 record.
