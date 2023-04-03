On Monday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.

Buxton got a hit in 54.3% of his 92 games last season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those contests.

He hit a long ball in 24 of 92 games in 2022 (26.1%), including 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton drove in a run in 32 of 92 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 41 of 92 games last year, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 42 .228 AVG .219 .315 OBP .296 .550 SLG .500 25 XBH 19 15 HR 13 27 RBI 24 63/19 K/BB 53/15 2 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 42 26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%) 19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%) 15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

