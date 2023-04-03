Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Gallo -- 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)
- Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- Gallo had a base hit in 47 out of 127 games last year (37.0%), with at least two hits in nine of them (7.1%).
- He went yard in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 127), including 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo drove in a run in 23.6% of his games last year (30 of 127), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (10.2%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 38 of 127 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.172
|AVG
|.148
|.282
|OBP
|.279
|.356
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|22
|82/26
|K/BB
|81/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (34.4%)
|4 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.2%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.9%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|15 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (24.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Marlins surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Cueto will start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- The 37-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when he started and went seven innings.
- In 25 games last season he put together an 8-10 record and had a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP.
