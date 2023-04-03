On Monday, Jose Miranda (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 76 of 125 games last year (60.8%) Miranda had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (27.2%) he picked up two or more.

He took the pitcher deep in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Miranda drove in a run in 34.4% of his 125 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

In 32.0% of his games last year (40 of 125), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 65 .277 AVG .260 .347 OBP .306 .426 SLG .426 18 XBH 22 6 HR 9 32 RBI 34 41/19 K/BB 50/9 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 68 35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)