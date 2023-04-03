Nick Gordon -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 138), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last year (21.7%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of those contests (8.7%).

He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a season ago (29.0%), with more than one run scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 61 .272 AVG .271 .307 OBP .329 .429 SLG .426 22 XBH 19 6 HR 3 30 RBI 20 57/9 K/BB 48/11 3 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 67 41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%) 6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)