The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM in a matchup of two of the conference's top squads.

In the last 10 outings for the Wild, their offense has scored 38 goals while their defense has allowed 29 (they have a 6-2-2 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with four goals (13.8% success rate).

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Wild 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-135)

Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.8)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have gone 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 44-23-9.

Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Wild registered just one goal, they went 3-6-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has finished 9-7-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 19 points).

The Wild are 32-7-5 in the 44 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 69 points).

In the 31 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 43 points after finishing 21-9-1.

In the 39 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 22-13-4 (48 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 35 times, and went 21-9-5 (47 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 23rd 2.92 Goals Scored 3.28 13th 3rd 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.82 11th 18th 31.1 Shots 31.9 14th 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 13th 21.5% Power Play % 21.1% 18th 12th 81.1% Penalty Kill % 77.8% 19th

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

