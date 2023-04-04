On Tuesday, Nick Gordon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.

He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 6.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Gordon picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games last season (30 of 138), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He crossed the plate in 40 of 138 games last year (29.0%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (five times).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 61 .272 AVG .271 .307 OBP .329 .429 SLG .426 22 XBH 19 6 HR 3 30 RBI 20 57/9 K/BB 48/11 3 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 67 41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%) 6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)