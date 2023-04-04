Timberwolves vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is 226.5.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|226.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In 43 of 79 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to total more than 226.5 points.
- Minnesota's matchups this year have an average point total of 231.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 35-43-0 this season.
- Minnesota has won 17, or 50%, of the 34 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 17-17, a 50% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|43
|54.4%
|115.5
|229.1
|115.9
|228.6
|231.2
|Nets
|37
|47.4%
|113.6
|229.1
|112.7
|228.6
|226.9
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Five of Timberwolves' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-20-0) than it has at home (16-23-0).
- The 115.5 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 2.8 more points than the Nets give up (112.7).
- Minnesota has a 24-18 record against the spread and a 27-16 record overall when putting up more than 112.7 points.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|35-43
|11-24
|36-43
|Nets
|41-37
|21-16
|35-43
Timberwolves vs. Nets Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Nets
|115.5
|113.6
|13
|17
|24-18
|24-12
|27-16
|26-10
|115.9
|112.7
|18
|11
|19-12
|28-17
|23-9
|33-12
