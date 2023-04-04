Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-0) versus the Miami Marlins (1-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara versus the Twins and Kenta Maeda.

Twins vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins were victorious in 22, or 32.4%, of the 68 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, Minnesota came away with a win seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Last season Minnesota scored the 17th-most runs in baseball (696 total, 4.3 per game).

The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule