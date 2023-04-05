Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)
- Correa had 152 hits and a .368 OBP while slugging .467.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.
- Correa got a hit in 72.1% of his 136 games last season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa picked up an RBI in 43 of 136 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 41.9% of his games last year (57 of 136), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.6%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.310
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.355
|.498
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|33
|59/30
|K/BB
|62/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|49 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (71.0%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|28 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (42.0%)
|10 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|20 (29.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo (1-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
