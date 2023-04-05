On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)

  • Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Farmer picked up at least one hit 86 times last season in 145 games played (59.3%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 9.0% of his games last season (145 in all), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Farmer drove in a run in 54 of 145 games last season (37.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (11.7%).
  • He came around to score 49 times in 145 games (33.8%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 72
.253 AVG .253
.324 OBP .302
.397 SLG .372
23 XBH 17
7 HR 7
42 RBI 36
54/20 K/BB 45/13
2 SB 2
Home Away
73 GP 72
43 (58.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (59.7%)
16 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
6 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (40.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Luzardo (1-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.