On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

In 56.5% of his games last year (70 of 124), Taylor had a base hit, and in 31 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He went yard in nine of 124 games in 2022 (7.3%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor picked up an RBI in 30 games last season out of 124 (24.2%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He scored a run in 45 of his 124 games a season ago (36.3%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.2%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 58 .288 AVG .218 .342 OBP .283 .399 SLG .316 11 XBH 11 6 HR 3 27 RBI 16 40/16 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 3 Home Away 65 GP 59 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)