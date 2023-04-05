When the (2-4) play the (4-1) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:10 PM ET, Jesus Luzardo will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 5).

The favored Marlins have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -110. The total is 7 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins won 36, or 55.4%, of the 65 games they played as favorites last season.

The Marlins had a record of 36-29, a 55.4% win rate, when they were favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Marlins hit 71 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Miami averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

The Twins were chosen as underdogs in 68 games last year and walked away with the win 22 times (32.4%) in those games.

Last year, the Twins won 23 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Minnesota averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (89 total in road contests).

The Twins slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

