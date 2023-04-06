The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Catch the action on as the Penguins and the Wild hit the ice.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Wild vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/17/2022 Wild Penguins 6-4 PIT

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (203 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Wild's 225 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 75 22 44 66 43 43 38.2% Matthew Boldy 77 30 30 60 39 50 56.8% Joel Eriksson Ek 77 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 76 16 25 41 29 27 41.7%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 253 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins rank 17th in the NHL with 248 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals during that span.

Penguins Key Players