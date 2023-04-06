How to Watch the Wild vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Catch the action on as the Penguins and the Wild hit the ice.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Wild vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/17/2022
|Wild
|Penguins
|6-4 PIT
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 2.6 goals per game (203 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Wild's 225 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|75
|22
|44
|66
|43
|43
|38.2%
|Matthew Boldy
|77
|30
|30
|60
|39
|50
|56.8%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|77
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|76
|16
|25
|41
|29
|27
|41.7%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins rank 20th in goals against, conceding 253 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Penguins rank 17th in the NHL with 248 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 26 goals during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|78
|31
|57
|88
|58
|58
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|78
|25
|55
|80
|103
|79
|49.6%
|Jake Guentzel
|74
|35
|34
|69
|46
|43
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|78
|27
|29
|56
|40
|28
|47.6%
|Bryan Rust
|77
|20
|26
|46
|55
|35
|50%
