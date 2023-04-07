The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .208 with a double and two walks.
  • Correa has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Correa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urquidy (0-0) starts for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.