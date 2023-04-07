Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)
- Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Farmer had a hit 86 times last season in 145 games (59.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 13 of 145 games in 2022 (9.0%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer drove in a run in 54 of 145 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored a run in 49 of 145 games last season, with multiple runs in eight of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.253
|AVG
|.253
|.324
|OBP
|.302
|.397
|SLG
|.372
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/20
|K/BB
|45/13
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|72
|43 (58.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (59.7%)
|16 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|6 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (40.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.