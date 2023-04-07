Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (coming off going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)
- Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
- In 57 of 115 games last year (49.6%) Kepler had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (22.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 115 opportunities, 7.0%), going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last year (29 of 115), with two or more RBIs in nine of those contests (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 37.4% of his games last season (43 of 115), with more than one run on 11 occasions (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.213
|AVG
|.244
|.315
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|21
|41/31
|K/BB
|25/19
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|30 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (52.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (23.5%)
|24 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (37.3%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (29.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.