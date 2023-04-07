Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .200 with a double.
- Taylor has a hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Taylor has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.1 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
