Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .200 with a double.
  • Taylor has a hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Taylor has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urquidy (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.