After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

  • Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of them.
  • Including the 138 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (6.5%), leaving the yard in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last season (21.7%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (8.7%).
  • He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a season ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 61
.272 AVG .271
.307 OBP .329
.429 SLG .426
22 XBH 19
6 HR 3
30 RBI 20
57/9 K/BB 48/11
3 SB 3
Home Away
71 GP 67
41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%)
6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Urquidy (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
