Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-2) against the Houston Astros (3-4) at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on April 7.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Jose Urquidy for the Houston Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 3, Astros 1.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 24 (four per game).

The Twins have a 1.90 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule