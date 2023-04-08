On Saturday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his six games this year, with multiple hits in 66.7% of those games.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Buxton has not driven in a run this year.

In four of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings