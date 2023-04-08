On Saturday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .172 with a double and two walks.

Correa has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Correa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings