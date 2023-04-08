Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .172 with a double and two walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Correa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, one per game).
- Garcia (0-1) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
