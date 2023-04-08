The San Antonio Spurs (21-59), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at , go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40). The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves score 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 115.7 (18th in the league) for a -28 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 122.8 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -824 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

These teams are scoring 227.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 238.5 points per game combined, six more points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota is 37-42-1 ATS this season.

San Antonio has put together a 32-48-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +25000 +10000 -130 Spurs - - +3000

