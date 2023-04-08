The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.

Wild vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-240) Blues (+200) -

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 35 of their 53 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.0%).

Minnesota is 9-1 (winning 90.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -240 or shorter.

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 70.6% in this contest.

Wild vs. Blues Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 226 (25th) Goals 255 (15th) 207 (3rd) Goals Allowed 287 (28th) 52 (15th) Power Play Goals 45 (21st) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (22nd)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over four times.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild offense's 226 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Wild have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 207 (2.6 per game).

The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +19.

