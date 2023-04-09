Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Matt Wallner is back in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins and will face Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)
- Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Wallner got a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games last season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
- He hit a home run in two of 18 games last year, going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner drove in a run in six games last season out 18 (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in four of his 18 games last year.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|.167
|AVG
|.231
|.318
|OBP
|.318
|.389
|SLG
|.359
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
