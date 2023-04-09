The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 -

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games have hit the over in 37 out of 81 opportunities (45.7%).

So far this season, the Timberwolves have put together a 37-43-0 record against the spread.

This season, Minnesota has won 19 out of the 36 games, or 52.8%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Minnesota has won 16 of its 30 games, or 53.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 115.8 230.2 115.9 228.4 231.2 Pelicans 0 0% 114.4 230.2 112.5 228.4 228.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total five times.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 3.3 more points than the Pelicans allow (112.5).

Minnesota is 25-18 against the spread and 28-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 37-43 11-21 37-44 Pelicans 40-41 6-18 38-43

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Pelicans 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 25-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-8 28-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-7 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 21-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-14 25-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-13

