Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Sunday, Trevor Larnach (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.459), slugging percentage (.516) and OPS (.976) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Larnach has had a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits four times (50.0%).
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 4.38 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Brown (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
