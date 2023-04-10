Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Willi Castro At The Plate (2022)

  • Castro hit .239 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
  • Castro reached base via a hit in 63 of 112 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (22 of them).
  • He went yard in 7.1% of his games last year (eight of 112), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro picked up an RBI in 25 of 112 games last season (22.3%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%).
  • He came around to score 41 times in 112 games (36.6%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 49
.275 AVG .200
.310 OBP .251
.423 SLG .309
17 XBH 12
5 HR 3
19 RBI 12
39/8 K/BB 43/7
3 SB 6
Home Away
59 GP 53
37 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (49.1%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (15.1%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (39.6%)
5 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.7%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Cease (1-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
