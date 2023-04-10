Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Willi Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .239 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Castro reached base via a hit in 63 of 112 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (22 of them).
- He went yard in 7.1% of his games last year (eight of 112), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro picked up an RBI in 25 of 112 games last season (22.3%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%).
- He came around to score 41 times in 112 games (36.6%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.4%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.200
|.310
|OBP
|.251
|.423
|SLG
|.309
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|39/8
|K/BB
|43/7
|3
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|37 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (49.1%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (15.1%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (39.6%)
|5 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.7%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (20.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Cease (1-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
