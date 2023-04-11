Jose Miranda -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has four walks while batting .200.
  • Miranda has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.25).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn (0-1) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
