Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jose Miranda -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has four walks while batting .200.
- Miranda has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Miranda has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.25).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (0-1) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
