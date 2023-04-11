Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- This season, Farmer has posted at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
