The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) are monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a chance to win a spot in the playoffs in a play-in tournament matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves won their most recent matchup 113-108 against the Pelicans on Sunday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 30 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.8 8.1 4.8 Jaylen Nowell SG Out Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Foot), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Minnesota has put together a 22-12 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are putting up 117 points per game, 1.2 more than their season average (115.8).

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -8.5 233

