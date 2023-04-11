Pablo Lopez will try to shut down Andrew Vaughn and company when the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are 25th in MLB play with eight home runs. They average 0.8 per game.

Minnesota's .334 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Twins' .225 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.0 runs per game (40 total).

The Twins are 25th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 2.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.000).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (1-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Lopez will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/7/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros W 9-6 Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/14/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees - Away Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees - Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole

