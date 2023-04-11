(6-4) will match up with the (5-6) at Target Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 16 strikeouts, Pablo Lopez will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +135 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for this game.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Twins' matchup against the White Sox but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the White Sox with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Trevor Larnach get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won six of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The White Sox have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

